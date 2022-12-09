UPDATE: Three highways closed due to blowing snow, reduced visibility

UPDATE:

The Idaho Transporation Department has now closed the following highways due to winter weather as of 4:30 p.m. Friday:

Idaho Highway 33 between Newdale and Tetonia

Idaho Highway 32 between Ashton and Tetonia

Idaho Highway 37 between Ashton and Warm River

It’s unclear when the roads will reopen.

ORIGINAL STORY:

NEWDALE — Deputies have shut down part of Idaho Highway 33 due to dangerous weather conditions from blowing snow and reduced visibility.

The road is closed between Third Street East near Newdale and State Highway 32 near Tetonia, according to 511.

“It will probably be closed for a while. They have had too many crashes out there, so they are closing it. They will have somebody manning it for the next little while until it clears up,” said Sgt. Isaac Payne with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies shut down part of the highway around 2 p.m.

He said the stretch of road is notorious for being dangerous when the weather gets bad. A deputy will be posted at Newdale to redirect traffic.

There’s no word on how long it will remain closed.