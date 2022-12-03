We nearly missed dropping off a unique Secret Santa gift to this amazing woman

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until Christmas, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts.

Domenique is in need of a heart transplant. She has been suffering with heart failure for several years and has Duchenne muscular dystrophy. She has battled and recovered from breast cancer. Her family is very supportive but they deal with their own issues as well.

Although Domenique needs a new heart, she isn’t to the point where doctors are ready for the transplant. Until that day, she needs to keep her heart extremely strong and in good health. Her doctors have recommended that she use a really good

treadmill to keep her heart strong.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves if we could pay Domenique a visit and surprise her with a unique gift. Check out the video in the player above!