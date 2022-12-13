Woman booked into jail after high speed chase, passenger also taken into custody

BLACKFOOT — Two women were taken into custody after one allegedly led police on a high-speed chase following a reported theft at Walmart. The other woman was arrested on a felony warrant.

According to a news release from the Blackfoot Police Department, officers responded to a report of a grand theft in progress at Walmart around 2:20 p.m. Monday. Employees reported a woman attempted to take a large amount of merchandise from the store.

While responding to Walmart, employees told police the suspect was leaving in a white Dodge Journey with no license plates.

An officer spotted the vehicle near exit 93 and tried to get the driver to stop but she took off, according to the release. A pursuit lasting fifteen minutes happened on the interstate with speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour.

Police used spike strips multiple times before the vehicle finally came to a stop.

The driver, Charly T. Pongah, 29, was taken into custody and booked into the Bingham County Jail for burglary, eluding, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

The passenger, Ferlynn F. Good Rider, 44, was taken into custody on an unrelated felony warrant for burglary out of Bannock County.

“The Blackfoot Police Department would like to thank the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho State Police, and the Shelley Police Department for their assistance during the vehicle pursuit,” the release said.