Woman who’s been teaching over 40 years gets a big Secret Santa surprise in front of her students

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until Christmas, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts.

Lesa is truly one of a kind. She is always looking at the bright side of things in everything she does. She believes there is good in everyone and she treats everyone like they are part of her family.

She has been a teacher for over 40 years. She is constantly looking for new ways to improve the school and her own classroom. She takes extra classes on her own time frequently just to learn, is always the last to leave the school and she’s the one most teachers go to for help.

Lesa believes in the importance of human contact. She calls her students’ parents to share everyday triumphs and struggles along with school updates. You see a student crying in the hallway and nine times out of ten, Lesa will be there comforting that student. Her love for people and her drive to help people carry over to the community as well. She is a long-time translator for the Spanish community in her church and for the local police department.

The past six months have been rough for Lesa. A tree fell on her front porch which they use mainly to get into their house. Her husband has some major medical issues and will possibly be wheelchair-bound sooner than later.

Almost all of her appliances are either broken, halfway broken or on their last leg. She is wringing out her laundry right now because something is wrong with her washer and they can’t figure out what is wrong. Her oven doesn’t work anymore also.

In October, while they were out visiting one of their sons, someone came and stole all of their chickens which they rely on for eggs. It’s been one thing after another and it’s to the point where they just don’t have the money to fix it all.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves to pay Lesa a visit and bring her an early Christmas gift. Watch the video above to see the surprise!