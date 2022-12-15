Young mom with baby needing heart transplant surprised at work with gift from a Secret Santa

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until Christmas, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts.

Kelton and his wife Sara had a baby named Sierra earlier this year. Sierra was born with HLHS and needs a heart transplant. She is currently in Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City and has been there since her birth.

She has had six open heart surgeries and is patiently waiting for a transplant. Sierra coded when she was 2-3 months old and had to be placed on a machine in order to survive until she can receive a transplant.

This has been a tough rollercoaster ride for the family with dramatic ups and downs. Kelton and Sara spent their time between Rexburg and Salt Lake to be near Sierra as they do the best they can.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News team to take Sierra’s parents an early Christmas gift. We surprised Sara while she was working. Check out the video in the player above!