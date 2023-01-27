27th Annual East Idaho Fly Tying and Fly Fishing Expo returns

IDAHO FALLS — After a three-year hiatus, the 27th Annual East Idaho Fly Tying and Fly Fishing Expo will return to Idaho Falls, on March 24 and 25 at the new Mountain America Center.

The event is organized and hosted by the Snake River Cutthroats, Idaho Falls Chapter for both Trout Unlimited and Fly Fishers International.

The Expo is the Cutthroats sole fundraiser to support their mission of habitat conservation and education. The Expo will feature over a hundred fly tiers, including national award winners, demonstrating their tying techniques.

A Video Fly Tying Theatre will highlight several notable tiers with a close-up view of their skills. Workshops will be offered on casting, tying, and fishing, including women’s and youth specific workshops. Destination and technique presentations will also be featured.

New to the Expo this year is a casting pond, where casting gurus will be sharing their wisdom and where potential customers can try out new rods.

Dozens of vendors will be present, representing many aspects of the fly tying and fly fishing community. A variety of raffles and silent auctions will also be available throughout the day to tempt visitors.

Evening activities inside the Blue Cross of Idaho Conference Center will include an exclusive screening of the Fly Fishing Film Tour (F3T), the original cinema exhibition of international fly fishing, on Friday.

On Saturday the Expo will feature a lively banquet with raffles, silent auction, and live auction. Both events are ticketed and will charge admission.

Admission to the Expo is free to the public. The Expo will be open on Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To register for workshops or purchase tickets to the evening events, visit Jimmy’s All Seasons Anglers at 275 A Street in Idaho Falls or call their store at (208) 524-7160.

For more information about the Expo or the Snake River Cutthroats, please visit https://snakerivercutthroats.org/.