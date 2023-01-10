Applications for controlled black bear hunts opening next week

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

IDAHO FALLS – Hunters looking to apply for 2023 spring’s controlled hunts for black bear can apply from Jan. 15 to Feb. 15. Information on the spring 2023 controlled black bear hunt can be found in the 2022 Idaho Big Game Seasons and Rules book.

Hunters must have a 2023 hunting license in order to apply for controlled hunts, and there are several ways to apply:

Licensed Vendors: At any Fish and Game regional office or license vendor.

Online: Hunters can apply online, or on the Fish and Game mobile app. There is a service charge of 3% of the transaction in addition to the nonrefundable controlled hunt application fee.

Telephone: Applications can be placed over the phone by calling 1 (800) 554-8685.

Mail in applications are no longer accepted.

Controlled hunts are hunts with a limited number of tags allocated by a random drawing, unlike a general season hunt, which allows hunters to purchase tags over the counter. Controlled hunts are often desirable because of location and timing, and success rates are usually higher than general season hunts.

Junior hunters must be between the ages of 10 and 17 to participate in any bear controlled hunt, but a 9-year-old may buy a junior license to apply, provided the hunter is 10 years old at the time of the hunt for which they are applying.

Controlled hunt applications for spring 2023 black bear close on Feb. 15. Successful spring black bear applicants will be notified no later than March 10. Any leftover tags for spring bear controlled hunts go on sale April 1.