Biz Buzz: Local photographers want to capture your project on camera

IDAHO FALLS

New business captures clients’ memories on camera

Courtesy Daniel Guthmiller

IDAHO FALLS – The first time Daniel Guthmiller snorkeled or surfed the coast of Honolulu, he was hooked. But that isn’t the only thing he fell in love with.

The 29-year-old Boise man spent the first 11 years of his life in Hawaii, and capturing those experiences on camera to share with others became his passion.

When he and his, wife, Sara, who grew up in Idaho Falls, graduated from Idaho State University in 2017, they decided to move to Hawaii, where they opened a photography and video studio for clients.

Since moving back to Idaho Falls last fall, they now own a similar business called The Film Garage 208 at 545 3rd Street, Ste. 263. It’s a venue available to photographers and videographers to use for clients or for families to come and get photos taken.

The Guthmillers also have the skills to make marketing videos for their clients.

Daniel is amazed at the response, given the timing of the business opening.

“We know we opened during a busy time with Christmas happening and the holidays, so we didn’t expect a huge rush then. But we’re definitely seeing an uptick online and a lot of interested people,” Daniel tells EastIdahoNews.com.

The bulk of their customers are families and couples who come in for a photoshoot, but more businesses are coming in to use the space for product shoots.

Daniel remembers renting studio space for his photography work in Hawaii. Using the equipment taught him a lot that he says enhanced and improved its quality.

“We really learned a lot about lighting, about communicating with your subject and the overall things that really elevate you as a photographer. We learned those things the fastest and the quickest when we were in the studio,” he says.

This has made the work even more enjoyable for Daniel, and it’s rewarding for him to provide a space for others.

“Seeing people happy with themselves and pleased with their own work is extremely satisfying for us,” he says.

In the future, Daniel and his wife are planning to expand into a garage, as the name suggests, so there’s more room for larger projects.

He’s looking forward to seeing the business continue to grow and thrive.

“If you see a photo or video, or are inspired by something else and you want us to mimic that look for you, let us know in the comment section when you book your rental, and we’ll have the lighting set up to the best of our ability,” says Daniel.

To schedule a shoot or learn more, visit the website.

BIZ BITS

Island Park woman named to Fall River Propane board

Amber Boyce replaces David Moore as a member of the Fall River Propane Board. | Courtesy Ted Austin

ASHTON – Island Park business owner Amber Boyce has been named to the six-member Fall River Propane Board of Directors.

The position was previously held by David Moore, who moved from the area.

Boyce began a career in the construction industry in 1995. She started as an apprentice electrician and moved on to master residential electrician. Her love for construction developed into becoming a general contractor in Utah and Idaho.

In 2006, Amber, her husband, Lance, and two small children moved to Island Park to pursue their dream of building custom cabins. She and Lance developed an insulated monolithic concrete form in 2008, which is used for frost-protected shallow foundations. This new construction product is patented and is now distributed nationwide through their company, Mono Slab EZ.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT…

