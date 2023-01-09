Casper set to deliver State of the City address

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – The 2023 annual Idaho Falls State of the City Address is just around the corner.

The Greater Idaho Falls Association of Realtors (GIFAR) is hosting the city of Idaho Falls and Mayor Rebecca Casper for the address. The community is invited to the meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 11:30 a.m., where Mayor Casper will deliver her address.

The event will be held at the Holiday Inn & Suites at 2005 South Fork Boulevard in Idaho Falls. The address is being held in conjunction with a luncheon with meal tickets on sale for $50 here. There will also be seats for those who want to attend but not participate in the luncheon. The address will also be live-streamed on City of Idaho Falls’ social media pages.

Table sponsorship opportunities are still available for those who would like to promote their business. Those interested can call the GIFAR office at (208) 523-1477 for more information. GIFAR will be giving all proceeds from the luncheon to the local Mayor’s Scholarship fund.

Established in 2006, the 501(c)(3) organization has provided over $550,000 to local students to further their education. The organization strives to foster the continued success of our community through these scholarships and inspire meaningful change in the lives of local youth. More information about the Mayor’s Scholarship fund can be found here.