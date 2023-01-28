Downeast evacuated, fire department called for report of smoke

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department was called to a report of smoke at Downeast on 17th Street near Hitt Road Friday evening.

The call came in around 7:15 p.m. with the person saying light gray smoke was coming out of a vent.

Crews responded and evacuated the store as a precaution, according to Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon. Firefighters went on the roof of the building and inspected nearby businesses, including Michaels.

Hammon says the smoke appeared to be the result of an HVAC issue but everything was fine and under control by 7:45 p.m.