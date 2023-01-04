ESPN host pauses live broadcast to pray for NFL player Damar Hamlin

As people around the world are privately praying for Damar Hamlin, ESPN host Dan Orlovsky publicly offered a prayer for the Buffalo Bills player during a live broadcast Tuesday.

“Maybe this is not the right thing to do but it’s just on my heart that I want to pray for Damar Hamlin right now,” Orlovsky said. “I’m gonna do it out loud, I’m gonna close my eyes, I’m gonna bow my head and I’m just gonna pray for him.”

Orlovsky went on to say a prayer as his “NFL Live” co-hosts, Laura Rutledge and Marc Spears, bowed their heads and closed their eyes.

“God, we come to you in these moments that we don’t understand, that are hard, because we believe that you’re God, and coming to you and praying to you has impact,” Orlovsky said. “We’re sad, we’re angry, and we want answers, but some things are unanswerable. We just want to pray, truly come to you and pray for strength for Damar, for healing for Damar, for comfort for Damar, to be with his family, to give them peace.”

Several sports fans and commentators praised Orlovsky’s prayer for Hamlin on social media.

The player remains in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest during a game on Monday night.

Watch Orlovsky’s entire prayer in the video player above.