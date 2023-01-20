Float the freezing river at Lava Hot Springs’ Fire and Ice Winterfest

LAVA HOT SPRINGS — If you have ever wanted to float an icy river, the perfect opportunity is just around the corner.

This year’s Lava Hot Springs Fire and Ice Winterfest is set for the weekend of Feb. 3 and 4.

The event features chili tasting, a penguin race and a children’s water carnival. The most attended event at the fest, though, is the Polar Bear Float, Chamber of Commerce board member Sherril Tillotson said.

“It’s a zany, crazy float down that cold river, but (attendees) love it,” Tillotson told EastIdahoNews.com

Tillotson said the 17th annual festival will return to its full list of events this year after truncated versions the last two years.

“We were able to meet some COVID requirements and have a modified version of Fire and Ice during that period of time, but this year we are back to a normal schedule,” she said.

There is something for everyone, she added.

The festival will begin Friday with wine tasting at the Riverside Hot Springs Hotel. This event, which runs from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., normally sells out, Tillotson said, but there were tickets available as of Thursday afternoon.

After the wine tasting, the festival will officially launch with the Parade of Lights down Main Street at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday will bring all-day s’mores at The Shack, the Children’s Water Carnival at the aquatic center from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and the Polar Bear Beer Garden from noon to 6 p.m. at the intersection of 3rd East and 1st North.

Each ticket — available for $20 — will come with a souvenir beer stein and one beer.

This year, the event’s chili tasting will be part of the beer garden.

The Polar Bear Float starts at 2 p.m. Entry costs $10 per person, and IDs will be required to rent a tube.

For a complete list of events or to purchase tickets, go to the event website — here.

Local shops and vendors will be staged throughout the event.

If you are interested in attending from afar, Tillotson recommends searching for lodging either on Airbnb or in surrounding cities — like Pocatello.

“Some people book a year in advance for the following year, but usually 30 days in advance, it’s pretty close to sold out,” she said.