ISP hiring troopers starting at over $24 an hour

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police has an exciting career opportunity available for those interested in enforcing laws, serving people, and enhancing the quality of life in the State of Idaho.

ISP is currently looking to fill urban and rural trooper positions throughout the state with both new recruits and seasoned officers. Qualified men and women are all encouraged to apply.

The successful applicant will be required to pass a background investigation and polygraph examination. Please review the ISP Drug Policy and ISP Grooming and Appearance Standards to ensure compliance. Applicants must also complete psychological, medical, physical fitness and drug screening. Inaccurate, withheld, or concealed information will be cause for rejection. A conviction or withheld judgment for any local, state, or federal crime may be grounds for rejection.

TESTING DATE FOR ALL APPLICANTS:

Meridian: Fitness Testing March 26, Oral Board Exam Panel and potential further testing March 27-31.

Pocatello: Fitness Testing April 2, Oral Board Exam Panel and potential further testing April 3-7.

ISP ADVANCED TRAINING COURSE: ISP provides a comprehensive program that incorporates POST certification into the ISP Advanced Training Course (ATC). This ATC will be held in Meridian and is scheduled to begin July 9 with graduation Dec. 8.

LATERAL APPLICANTS: In order to be considered as a lateral, you must hold a current POST Basic Patrol (or higher) Certificate, whether in Idaho or another state, and with at least three years law enforcement experience in patrol.

Lateral Portion of ISP Advanced Training Course – ISP has developed a modified, yet comprehensive training program, starting on July 9. Lateral Recruits attend portions of the ISP Advanced Training Course in Meridian, then go to their assigned districts for Field Training. Lateral recruits will return to HQ the last week of the academy for graduation on Dec. 8.

