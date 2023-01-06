Man accused of murder behind Planet Fitness appears in court

IDAHO FALLS – A man charged with second-degree murder appeared in court Tuesday to discuss various motions before his trial is set to start all over again.

Jake Eilander, 37, was indicted on June 16 after allegedly shooting and killing 44-year-old Ulises Rangel behind Planet Fitness.

Eilander appeared in court, this time with a full beard, in front of District Judge Steven Thompson months after the first trial attempt was canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the courtroom.

It was unclear who initially caught COVID or how many people became ill.

Motions discussed on Tuesday were fairly technical, with both sides arguing whether they should be allowed to show certain types of evidence, including testimony from a witness who was present when Eilander was arrested.

“We have to be able to present relevant evidence to the jury,” Bonneville County Prosecutor Randy Neal said.

The prosecutor expressed regret that another witness — the victim — would never be able to testify.

“Our witness is unavailable. Our witness to the events was shot, killed and is unable to testify to the events of the story,” he said.

The investigation into Eilander started after Rangel was found shot to death behind Planet Fitness in Idaho Falls in late March.

Police later obtained video footage that showed an argument between Rangel and Eilander.

Eilander was later found at an Idaho Falls home, where officers also found a loaded handgun with ammunition consistent with evidence found back at the scene.

He was arrested and booked into the Bonneville County Jail.

The defense filed multiple other motions to argue whether the prosecution should be able to speak in the trial about certain places Eilander allegedly went between the time of the murder and when he was arrested. Neal disagreed with those motions.

“Not only did he leave the scene, but through those various acts and the nature of the scene, that was inconsistent with (Eilander’s) claim of self-defense,” Neal said.

Eilander was scheduled to appear for the first day of his new trial on Jan. 9. However, that trial date was canceled so Eilander could have time to hire a private attorney, according to Neal. A new date has not been set.

If convicted, Eilander could face life in prison.