Man allegedly flees from law enforcement, ditches vehicle after crash and tries to steal from store

BLACKFOOT — A 35-year-old man is facing multiple charges after allegedly fleeing law enforcement, crashing and ditching his vehicle and then running into a store to steal items.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by the Blackfoot Police Department, on Jan. 1, an officer was on patrol and observed a four-door sedan near Bergner Boulevard with no front license plate. The rear plate was in the back window of the vehicle.

The officer tried to stop the driver after he began accelerating near Walgreens. The driver was later identified as Kenneth Hans Boll, and he ran the stop sign at the intersection of South Alder Street and West Judicial Street, almost hitting a county patrol vehicle. Boll then ran another stop sign.

The deputy in the patrol vehicle that was almost hit activated overhead lights and followed Boll.

Boll ran a third stop sign, and the following law enforcement personnel lost sight of the vehicle. Later, authorities were told that a silver car had crashed into a shed on Cedar Street and the driver ran in the direction of AutoZone on Meridian Street.

Officers found the vehicle was still running with the driver’s door open. There was a black backpack inside with a clear crystal-like substance that appeared to be methamphetamine in a clear plastic bag. Vehicle plates were run and linked to Boll, according to documents.

Security footage showed him crashing the vehicle and running. Through the investigation, officers found Boll had driven through a mailbox stand holding three mailboxes. The vehicle damaged a fence before hitting a hand-push fertilizer spreader and then crashed into the shed.

Officers were then told that Boll was in a C-A-L Ranch store.

“As I was entering the store, it came over the radio that the male suspect was in custody in the shoe section,” documents said.

Boll had a brown hat that he had taken off the store rack and pulled the tags off before he had placed it on his head, documents said.

Boll was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and misdemeanor willful concealment of goods.

He was given a $50,000 bond. Boll is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 12 at 8:30 a.m. at the Bingham County courthouse.