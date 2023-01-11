Man allegedly leads police from multiple agencies on high-speed chase

BLACKFOOT — A 23-year-old Idaho Falls man was charged after allegedly leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase and then running away from them.

According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Blackfoot Police Department, on Wednesday after midnight, an officer saw a 2022 Nissan Altima with Washington plates driving west on Judicial Street into oncoming traffic. The officer turned on emergency lights for a traffic stop around Highway 91 and West Bridge Street.

The driver, later identified as Andrew Barrera, started to pull over to the side of the road but took off instead, documents said.

“I informed my dispatch that I was in pursuit of the vehicle. We were reaching speeds of 110 mph in a 45 mph zone,” the officer wrote in documents.

Another officer attempted to spike the vehicle, but it was unsuccessful.

Barrera then continued north on Highway 91, going over 110 mph. The pursuing officer had to slow down due to safety.

Later, Barrera was seen by a Bingham County deputy, who took over the chase. The vehicle was then successfully spiked by Shelley units that responded, documents said.

Barrera’s vehicle came to a stop in the area of Highway 91 and 1100 North, where a deputy saw him running away from the car.

After a short chase in a field near the highway, a deputy took him into custody.

“Andrew stated that he ran because he knew he had a warrant out for his arrest,” the documents said.

His vehicle was searched and a glass pipe with a white crystalized substance was found. The substance was tested and was presumptive positive for methamphetamine.

He was transported to the Bingham County Jail for multiple charges and his three misdemeanor warrants out of Bonneville County.

Barrera was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

He was given a $50,000 bond and made an initial court appearance Wednesday morning at the Bingham County Courthouse. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 19 at 8:30 a.m.