Local man dies after crash with semi-truck

POCATELLO — A local man is dead after a crash between a pickup truck and a semi-truck on Tuesday morning.

The two-vehicle fatality crash occurred at around 6:30 a.m. on northbound Interstate 15 near milepost 62 in Bannock County.

Police reports show a 66-year-old Blackfoot man was traveling southbound on I-15 in a 2015 Ford F150 pickup. For an unknown reason, the pickup driver went into the median, crossed into the northbound lanes, and collided with a Peterbilt semi traveling northbound.

The semi was driven by a 71-year-old male from West Valley, Utah.

The driver of the pickup succumbed to his injuries at the crash scene. Bannock Coroner Torey Danner identified the man as Bradley Keyes.

It’s not clear if the semi-truck driver was injured. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

The right lane of travel was blocked for approximately five hours after the crash.