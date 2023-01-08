Man held at gunpoint after allegedly stealing car and stalking woman

IDAHO FALLS – A Pocatello man was arrested after police say he stole a car, drove to Idaho Falls and stalked a woman. He was also allegedly found with drugs.

Matthew Allen Morey, 29, was charged with felony first-degree stalking, felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor operating a vehicle without the owners consent, misdemeanor use of possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Morey appeared in court on Tuesday, where he pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charges.

On Dec. 31, Idaho Falls Police were patrolling the area of Ryder Park after someone reported Morey had stolen a vehicle in Pocatello the night before.

Police say Morey had several warrants for his arrest out of Bingham and Bonneville County.

An officer found the white 1999 Chrysler Voyager minivan at the park, and watched Morey get out and walk away.

The officer held him at gunpoint while waiting for backup, according to court documents.

Dispatch confirmed the vehicle had been stolen from a woman in Pocatello. Morey told police he’d had the car for about a week.

Morey “did not seem surprised when I informed him the vehicle had been reported stolen,” an officers says in his report. He told officers he’d driven the van as far as Montana before turning around and coming back to Idaho Falls to see family.

After performing a records check, police discovered Morey had a no-contact order, protecting one of the people he was trying to see in Idaho Falls.

During a check of his cell phone, officers found “several phone calls and text messages from (Morey) to (the victim).”

According to the police report, Morey has previously been convicted of felony first degree stalking with the same victim.

Officers later searched Morey’s car, where they reportedly found “methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle in (Morey)’s property.”

They also found a used hypodermic needle and a digital scale, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

Morey was booked into the Bonneville County Jail and his bond was set at $45,000.

Officers contacted the owner of the stolen van, who said she had gotten into an argument with Morey on Dec 25. Morey allegedly took the keys to her van and left with it. She told police she tried contacting him for five days to bring it back. She reported it missing when he refused to return it.

Morey’s preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 17. If convicted, he could face up to 16 years in prison.

Though Morey has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.