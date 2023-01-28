Man killed in crash remembered as ‘happy, genuine light who will be missed’

TETONIA — An Idaho Falls man killed in a crash on Highway 33 Friday is being remembered as a “happy, genuine, great light.”

Brian Wright, 52, was driving westbound in a 2017 Ford commercial box truck around 7 a.m. Idaho State Police say a 32-year-old St. Anthony man driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado in the eastbound lane attempted to pass a line of cars behind a snow plow. He slammed into the box truck head-on and Wright died at the scene.

Wright was a husband, father, grandfather and delivery driver for Frito-Lay. He visited businesses in the Teton Valley and dropped products off at The Grand View General Store in Tetonia three days a week.

“He was always smiling and always happy. He literally could have his hair on fire and would still be laughing and smiling,” says Erica Black, the Grand View manager. “He was just a happy, genuine, great light.”

Black recalls Wright talking about his love of basketball and football with one of her employees. He also spoke about his family.

“He really loved his family and was so proud of them,” Black recalls. “I remember him saying once, ‘I love coming in here. You guys are so much fun.’ He will be so missed by so many people in this valley.”

Police have not released the name of the driver who caused the crash and charges have not been filed as of Saturday.

Funeral arrangements for Wright have not been released. Donations for his family are being accepted through his son’s Venmo account @Jace-Wright.