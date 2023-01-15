Man loses leg in farm accident in Fremont County

NEWDALE — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a farm accident that caused a man to lose his leg.

On Friday, at around 5:30 p.m., Fremont County dispatchers received a 911 phone call concerning an adult male stuck in the auger at the silos in Newdale.

Deputies responded and located a 25-year-old male from Arizona, laying on the ground next to the silo. His left leg had been amputated from the accident just below the hip, according to a Fremont County news release.

The patient was awake and conscious when first responders arrived. A tourniquet was put in place.

Madison County ambulance arrived and transported the man to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

Officials said the man’s name is not being released at this time.