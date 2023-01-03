Man pleads not guilty to five felonies after child porn is found on work computer

AMMON — A 22-year-old man who allegedly looked at child pornography while at work is scheduled to go to trial.

Jaxsen Hall appeared for arraignment before District Judge Bruce Pickett Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to five felonies for possessing child sexually exploitative material.

According to court documents, the images were found at a business in Idaho Falls. Hall logged into his Google drive account on June 14 at work and left it open, according to court documents. A manager found it and contacted police.

RELATED | Ammon man charged with multiple felonies after child porn found on computer at work

Hall’s computer was seized by law enforcement. A deputy with Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office searched Hall’s tablet and found sexually explicit videos involving children as young as five years old, according to court documents. Some of the videos show adults sexually assaulting children.

Idaho Falls police officers interviewed Hall and he said the images were uploaded from his home in Ammon. Hall admitted to an officer that he had these images on his devices, documents said.

Hall posted bond in October and appeared in court in a suit and tie on Tuesday. He told Pickett he knew what was happening during the arraignment and understood his charges.

A trial has been scheduled for March 27 at the Bonneville County Courthouse.