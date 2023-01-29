Multiple highways closed due to high winds and blowing snow

ASHTON — Multiple highways in eastern Idaho are closed Sunday due to high winds and blowing snow.

The Idaho Transporation Department reports the following closures:

Interstate 15 from Dubois to the Montana State Line

U.S. Highway 20 from Ashton to the Montana State Line

Idaho Highway 47 from Ashton to Warm River

Idaho Highway 87 from US-20 to the Montana State Line

Idaho Highway 22 between ID-33 and ID-28

Idaho Highway 28 between mile marker 30 to mile marker 90

It’s not clear when the roads will reopen. Eastern Idaho is under a severe wind chill warning for Sunday night and Monday morning. Read more about the alert here.

For the latest road conditions visit 511 Idaho.