Multiple highways closed due to high winds and blowing snow

Nate Sunderland
Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Weather

Posted:  | 
Updated:

I 15 Closed
Interstate 15 | Courtesy Idaho Transporation Department

ASHTON — Multiple highways in eastern Idaho are closed Sunday due to high winds and blowing snow.

The Idaho Transporation Department reports the following closures:

  • Interstate 15 from Dubois to the Montana State Line
  • U.S. Highway 20 from Ashton to the Montana State Line
  • Idaho Highway 47 from Ashton to Warm River
  • Idaho Highway 87 from US-20 to the Montana State Line
  • Idaho Highway 22 between ID-33 and ID-28
  • Idaho Highway 28 between mile marker 30 to mile marker 90

It’s not clear when the roads will reopen. Eastern Idaho is under a severe wind chill warning for Sunday night and Monday morning. Read more about the alert here.

For the latest road conditions visit 511 Idaho.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION
Share This