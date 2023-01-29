Multiple highways closed due to high winds and blowing snow
Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
ASHTON — Multiple highways in eastern Idaho are closed Sunday due to high winds and blowing snow.
The Idaho Transporation Department reports the following closures:
- Interstate 15 from Dubois to the Montana State Line
- U.S. Highway 20 from Ashton to the Montana State Line
- Idaho Highway 47 from Ashton to Warm River
- Idaho Highway 87 from US-20 to the Montana State Line
- Idaho Highway 22 between ID-33 and ID-28
- Idaho Highway 28 between mile marker 30 to mile marker 90
It’s not clear when the roads will reopen. Eastern Idaho is under a severe wind chill warning for Sunday night and Monday morning. Read more about the alert here.
For the latest road conditions visit 511 Idaho.
