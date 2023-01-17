One pet lost in Driggs mobile home fire

DRIGGS — One pet died in a mobile home fire in downtown Driggs on Monday night.

Firefighters were called to a fire in a residence on East Short Street at 10 p.m., according to Teton County Fire & Rescue.

Flames could be seen coming from multiple openings in the front of the mobile home. The fire was threatening nearby structures. Firefighters told EastIdahoNews.com that no people were inside.

Crews put out the fire quickly. There were no injuries reported; however, the occupants did lose one pet in the fire.

The case of the fire is under investigation.

“We would like to thank the neighbors in the area for calling 911 early. We would also like to thank our partners at Teton County 911 Center and Teton County Sheriff’s Office,” Teton County Fire & Rescue said in a news release.

Courtesy Teton County Fire & Rescue