Southern Utah man kills wife, 5 children and mother-in-law before shooting himself

ENOCH, Utah (KSL.com) — Enoch officials say they may never know what prompted one of the city’s residents to shoot and kill his wife, three daughters, two sons and his mother-in-law before taking his own life.

“We don’t know why this happened. No one will probably know what was going through the minds of these individuals,” Enoch City Manager Rob Dotson said.

On Thursday, visibly shaken city leaders released more details of the tragic incident that has left residents of the rural southern Utah community of 7,500 residents just outside of Cedar City in shock, while also expressing their gratitude for the continued support the town has received from across the nation.

Tausha Haight, 40; Haight’s mother, 78-year-old Gail Earl; and Haight’s children — three daughters ages 17, 12, and 7, and two sons, ages 7 and 4 — were shot to death by the children’s father and Haight’s husband, 42-year-old Michael Orwin Haight, who then took his own life, according to a statement by the city.

The names of the children have not yet been released.

All eight bodies were found in a home Wednesday afternoon at 4923 N. Albert Drive after police were asked to conduct a welfare check by concerned family and friends.

Dotson said Tausha Haight and one of her daughters were seen at a church function the night before. The mother was scheduled to meet with an undisclosed person Wednesday morning. When she did not show up for that appointment, the person she was supposed to meet with called police requesting a welfare check, he said. Dotson did not say Thursday why that person felt a welfare check was needed.

After Tausha Haight was not located, a missing person report was originally filed in Cedar City where Michael Haight worked, Dotson said. Once it was determined that he lived in Enoch, Dotson said the missing persons report was turned over to the local police department, and that soon turned into a search for the entire family.

About 4 p.m. Wednesday, officers entered the Enoch home and made the horrific discovery.

‘Pray for the family’

City leaders were visibly shaken as they conveyed information about the crime and attempted to answer questions from reporters on Thursday.

“This is what our public feels. Discussing it, talking to each other about it, brings out these emotions and it’s natural,” Dotson said, his voice cracking at times.

Mayor Geoffrey Chestnut said the incident hit especially close to home from him as the Haights were his neighbors.

“The youngest children played in my yard with my sons,” he said, pausing to collect himself. “This is a tremendous blow to many, many families who have spent many, many nights with these individuals who are now gone.”

Chestnut said his office has received calls of support and offers of assistance from Gov. Spencer Cox to the National Security Council. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted support on Thursday from President Joe Biden and the first lady.

Dotson said the police officers who made the horrible discovery also knew the family and asked the public to keep both the family and the officers in their thoughts.

“Really, what we’re inviting the public to do … is if you are a praying person to pray for law enforcement. It impacts them. Pray for the family. If you’re not a religious person, care for your family, too. Stand with your family. Support them. Love them. Just like we love each other and we love this family,” he said.

Yellow police tape blocking off both the home and the entire street remained in place Thursday. The Iron County Sheriff’s Office’s mobile command unit also remained parked in front of the house. Dotson said investigators from the Enoch Police Department, Iron County Sheriff’s Office and Cedar City police worked through the night and into Thursday afternoon collecting evidence and information.

The bodies of the family were removed from the house early Thursday and taken to the Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office in Salt Lake City, where autopsies will be conducted.

Recent divorce filing

Neither police nor city leaders have given a possible motive for the tragic incident and say it may take several days or weeks to figure that out.

Tausha Haight filed for divorce on Dec. 21, according to court records. Neither police nor city leaders on Thursday could say whether that was a factor in the killings. Dotson said determining who was living in the house at the time or if anyone had moved out since the divorce papers were filed will be part of the ongoing investigation.

He said Tausha Haight’s mother had been staying there for a few weeks offering support.

Enoch Police Chief Jackson Ames said officers were “involved in an investigation with the family” a couple of years ago, but had no involvement with them recently. He declined to say what the previous investigation was about.

Many residents of the tight-knit community were seen driving by the house slowly with windows down and looking on Thursday. One woman placed flowers at the edge of the police line, which was the start of a makeshift memorial. By 2 p.m., others had dropped off flowers, a Minnie Mouse doll and five small teddy bears. The woman who left the teddy bears says they represent each of the children killed.

“Just really all-around great kids. Very sweet family. Very loving kids, smart, enthusiastic,” said the woman who said she knew the family but did not want to give her name.

Another woman who dropped off flowers became emotional upon seeing the house and the police tape and was both saddened by the situation and angry at what police say Michael Haight did.

On social media, several people who knew Tausha Haight posted tributes to her.

“The kindness you showed and fun we had with you won’t be forgotten sweet friend,” one woman posted. “Our hearts are just aching with this tragedy. Rest easy with your babies in the arms of our Savior.”

Another woman stated that the entire town was in shock.

“She was a beautiful person and we can be comforted with the knowledge that she is now in safe hands with all her children and her parents. We can make the world better by remembering her and the sweet spirit that she brought to this world and try to be like her and carry on her work of being a light in the dark world.”

“It’s just a terrible thing to happen in a small town like this,” said Esther, who lives around the corner from the home and knew the family from church. “Everybody knows everyone here.”

Esther, who asked only her first name be used, said her family learned of the shooting through a notice sent out by the Iron County School District.

Other neighbors said family members were active members of their Latter-day Saint faith, and the husband was an insurance agent.

Tim Marriott, the student services director for the school district, said the Haight children attended four of the district’s schools, from preschool to high school. He said counselors, therapists, social workers and the crisis mobile response team were at all the schools on Thursday and will continue to be there for the immediate future.

He also thanked the community for the support the district has received, noting that several private clinicians had volunteered to “drop what they’re doing” and go to the schools if needed. Marriott also noted that “quite a few students” were absent on Thursday.

The statement from the White House said the president and first lady are mourning with the Enoch community.

“Too many Americans have lost loved ones or had their lives forever changed due to gun violence, and gun violence remains the leading cause of death for children in America. Less than one month after we marked 10 years since the Sandy Hook tragedy, another mass shooting has claimed the lives of five more children in Enoch City,” the statement said in part.

