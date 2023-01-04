The role of Senate and House chaplains, and how they ‘bring a sense of unity’ to the Idaho Legislature

IDAHO FALLS – Lawmakers across the state are gearing up for the 2023 Legislative session, which begins Monday in Boise.

The regular session of the 67th Idaho Legislature will convene with 31 new members in the House, and 20 new members of the Senate. Over the next several months, 105 men and women with varying backgrounds will work together to pass legislation that aims to improve the quality of life for the Gem State and its people.

An often overlooked part of this process occurs at the beginning of each day in the House and Senate before any bills or issues are discussed. A chaplain appointed to serve each body invites everyone in attendance to bow their heads in prayer and listen to a brief spiritual message before standing for the Pledge of Allegiance.

Chaplains are appointed by the speaker of the house and senate president pro tempore, respectively, and they play a nonpartisan, non-legislative role in every session.

Tom Dougherty, an Ada County pastor who is beginning his 17th year as the House chaplain, tells EastIdahoNews.com about his responsibilities and what the daily routine is like.

“I go in anywhere from 15-30 minutes early and (visit) with the representatives and the staff. If everyone is busy, I go hang out with the pages. People sometimes share prayer requests with me, or request my opinion on some spiritual matter,” Dougherty says. “After the roll call, I usually have a quote and a scripture passage (that I share) and then I pray.”

Once that is done, he leaves and the legislative proceedings begin. Dougherty says the chaplain’s role is a nondenominational position. He does not proselyte, but is there to serve the House and its staff as needed.

“There are a variety of (different faiths represented in the House) and I get along with all of them very well,” he says. “That’s what I like about it.”

Dougherty has had many memorable experiences in this capacity over the years, but there’s one from several years ago that was particularly meaningful to him. It was 2021 and Representative Jon Weber from Rexburg, with whom he is good friends, requested Dougherty share a scriptural passage in Romans with the House in his daily devotional.

“He told me the scriptue and it was Romans 12:2. When he showed me that, I just about fell over. I pulled out my prayer (which we write ahead of time) and the scripture that day was Romans 12:2,” Dougherty recalls. “Both of us got goosebumps and it’s really created a bond between us as friends.”

Weber recalls the verse, which teaches “be not conformed to this world” but “prove what is that good and acceptable and perfect will of God.”

At the time, Weber felt the verse was a timely reminder for he and his fellow lawmakers about how to approach their work in the Statehouse.

“To me, it means treat (my fellow House members) with kindness, be patient, do those things that build people and do what is right,” says Weber.

Doug Armstrong began his first year as the Senate Chaplain in 2021 during the longest Legislative session in state history. On Feb. 3, 2021, three members of the Idaho Army National Guard were killed in a helicopter crash. The tragedy weighed heavily on the House and Senate that day and Armstrong remembers throwing out his written prayer and rewriting a new one to address what happened.

“Our heart breaks for their families and our eyes are filled with tears and compassion,” Armstrong prayed. “We pray that even in their pain they will see Your goodness sustaining them.”

Armstrong’s son is currently serving in the Idaho National Guard and he cites that as a memorable day for him, as a result.

Performing a wedding for Senator Regina Bayer’s son last year in Meridian was another memorable experience for him.

“That was a special time because I got to know the family real well. It wasn’t technically part of the chaplain’s role but it came about because of the chaplain’s role,” says Armstrong.

‘They bring a sense of unity’

Appointing Senate and House chaplains is a tradition that dates back to America’s founding. In April 1789, the U.S. House and Senate elected its first chaplains. It’s not clear how many chaplains have served in the Idaho Legislature over the years, but Armstrong says there have been more chaplains in the Senate than in the House. And historically, they’ve rotated out every two or three years.

But regardless of how many people have served in this capacity, Weber feels that chaplains play a crucial role in the work that occurs in Boise.

“They bring a sense of unity (to the Legislature),” Weber says. “When you think about (their daily responsibility), this is really the only time when all members of the House stand at one time. We’re reverent, we’re respectful, we’re attentive to the chaplain’s message and to the prayer. That’s huge.”

Dougherty and Armstrong say in the years that they’ve served as chaplains, they’ve witnessed firsthand the goodness of the legislators and how much they care about Idaho and its citizens. They are courteous and civil to each other, regardless of party affiliation, Armstrong says.

The most rewarding part of the job for Dougherty is seeing the smiles on their faces as he interacts with them one-on-one in the Statehouse.

“They’re so kind and they’re so appreciative of the prayer. It’s nice to … see people smile and be happy,” says Dougherty. “And I’ve learned a lot about politics along the way.”

With the huge number of incoming senators this year, Armstrong says the 2023 Legislative session will be different than the last two years. But he’s looking forward to the interaction and making new friends.

Armstrong’s prayers for the 2021 and 2022 Legislative session have been compiled in a book, which is available for purchase here.