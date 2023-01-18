UPS driver who died following crash, worked for the company for 28 years and loved his community

POCATELLO — A UPS driver who died following a crash last week worked for the company for 28 years and loved his community.

Christopher Lippie, or Chris, was 46 years old and lived in Pocatello.

“He was super outgoing. He was the life of the party anywhere he went. He was very funny in his own dorky way. Always smiling. He loved to have fun. He was super kind,” said Mandy Robinson, a friend of Lippie.

Robinson said she met Lippie through her boyfriend, who also works at UPS.

“He was a good, well-rounded person. He took care of what he needed to take care of. I couldn’t think of one person that he wasn’t friends with. He was friends with everybody,” Robinson said.

Robinson shared that Lippie enjoyed music and had a love for traveling.

She said Lippie was headed to work the day that he died.

The crash happened Friday morning in the southbound lanes of I-15 at milepost 87 in Bingham County. Lippie was driving a 2018 Freightliner UPS truck northbound on I-15 and drove into the median, according to a news release from Idaho State Police. He then drove across the southbound lanes of I-15 onto the right shoulder and rolled off the roadway.

Lippie was flown to Portneuf Medical Center, where he passed away. ISP says he was wearing a seatbelt.

Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner said the cause of Lippie’s death is under investigation.

Robinson said friends and family believe he had a heart attack on the road that day.

“That was the initial consensus at the hospital that day,” she said. “It was a shock, completely unexpected. It’s different when you know a death could be coming soon —-when you know a family member that’s sick or something along those lines and then when it’s completely unexpected…”

Lippie was born in Australia. His parents taught school there before returning to the United States when he was young. He then grew up in Redmond, Washington. He started his career with UPS in Washington when he was 18 years old in 1994. Years later, Lippie transferred to Pocatello.

“He had a route for the majority of the time here in Pocatello around the businesses—around the Dollar Tree, Mandarin House, Alameda Road, Yellowstone. He did a lot of the businesses in that area and then just recently, he took a route in Blackfoot,” Robinson said.

Lippie has a total of four kids. Three were from a previous marriage. His former wife and the kids — who are 21, 19 and 12 — live in Anchorage, Alaska. Family members describe him as a good guy, and they were glad that he was a part of their lives.

Lippie just had a son two months ago with his partner.

“I am just devastated because I didn’t feel like it was his time. My heart breaks for his son and his other three kids. His son will never know him. It’s just heartbreaking,” Robinson said.

Many people won’t forget him since they are used to seeing him all the time.

“He loved Pocatello. He loved the community here. He loved all the friends he met through his UPS routes from all the businesses here in town,” she said.

UPS provided the following statement to EastIdahoNews.com:

“We are heartbroken by the loss of our driver Chris Lippie and extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends. Those who knew Chris said he took pride in his work, and his positive attitude and joyful laugh made the hardest days a little lighter. Chris was held in high regard and will be greatly missed.”