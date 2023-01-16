Officials identify UPS driver who died following crash on I-15

POCATELLO — The Bannock County Coroner has identified a UPS driver who died Friday following a crash on I-15.

Christopher Lippie, 46, from Pocatello, is the man who died, according to Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner. Danner told EastIdahoNews.com the cause of Lippie’s death is under investigation.

The crash happened Friday morning in the southbound lanes of I-15 at milepost 87. Lippie was driving a 2018 Freightliner UPS truck northbound on I-15 and drove into the median, according to a news release from Idaho State Police. He then drove across the southbound lanes of I-15 onto the right shoulder and rolled off the roadway.

Lippie was flown to Portneuf Medical Center where he passed away. ISP says he was wearing a seatbelt.

“Chris was an amazing guy and he will be missed dearly. Chris just celebrated the birth of his beautiful baby boy…who is only two months old,” FreeFunder, an online fundraiser, says.

The FreeFunder account has a goal of raising $50,000.

Click here if you would like to donate to help his family.

UPS provided the following statement to EastIdahoNews.com:

“We are heartbroken by the loss of our driver Chris Lippie and extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends. Those who knew Chris said he took pride in his work, and his positive attitude and joyful laugh made the hardest days a little lighter. Chris was held in high regard and will be greatly missed. UPS coordinated a moment of silence today at 9:00 a.m. to pay our respects to Chris and his family.”