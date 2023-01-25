Winter storm watch issued Thursday through Saturday; hazardous road conditions likely

POCATELLO — A winter storm watch has been issued in the east Idaho region, and travel could be hazardous.

The winter storm watch is in effect from Thursday evening through Saturday afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service in Pocatello, the areas affected are the Upper Snake Plain and Lower Snake Plain, including the communities of Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley and Fort Hall.

People could see snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. According to the alert, winds could gust as high as 35 mph, creating areas of blowing and drifting snow. Click here to monitor the latest forecasts, and click here for the latest road conditions.