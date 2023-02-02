2 skiers rescued from avalanche on Snow King Mountain

The following is a news release and photos from Teton County Search and Rescue.

At 12:47 p.m. on Friday, Teton County Search and Rescue received an alert about an avalanche involving two skiers on an out-of-bounds run on Snow King Mountain.

The skiers had exited a gate at the top of the mountain and were descending a backcountry area known as Scotty’s Ridge when they triggered the avalanche. Both skiers were local residents on their lunch break and carrying avalanche safety equipment. They were both caught in the slide and lost their skis in the incident, with one skier partially buried and sustaining injuries.

TCSAR responded with a short-haul team in the helicopter, along with other volunteers responding up the Snow King gondola to descend on skis to the two skiers. After assessing the situation, TCSAR short-hauled both skiers to a landing zone and a waiting ambulance at the START Bus Barn.

In a short-haul operation, rescuers use the helicopter to lift a patient harnessed to the end of a rope for a short flight out of the backcountry. It is often used in steep, technical terrain where landing a helicopter is not an option or when injuries are life-threatening.

TCSAR appreciates the help and coordination on this rescue from Snow King Mountain and Ski Patrol. This accident serves as a good reminder that Snow King’s out of bounds is not avalanche controlled, and that the terrain should be taken seriously despite its close proximity to town.

The Snow King avalanche was the second call of the day for TCSAR. Just minutes earlier, at 12:35 p.m., the team was called regarding a skier with a dislocated shoulder above Ski Lake on Teton Pass. The team began assembling a response with snowmobiles and the helicopter.

As the volunteers were gearing up to head out into the field, the party called to say that they would be able to self-rescue and get out on their own. The team stood down on that call while volunteers mobilized for the Snow King rescue.