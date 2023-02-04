Court documents show what happened during burglary call Friday morning

IDAHO FALLS — A 35-year-old Idaho Falls man is facing a burglary charge after allegedly breaking into a home Friday morning. Police caught him hiding behind a rocking chair.

Christopher Ryan Ford was charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor possession of burglary tools.

EastIdahoNews.com reported on the story Friday morning. The report came in around 6 a.m., and officers responded to the 200 block of East 6th Street.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, the homeowners were out of town but were alerted through their home security cameras that somebody was in their home.

As two officers were walking up to the house, “we both saw a subject inside dressed in black, with a headlamp on, rummaging through the front living room.”

The officers set up a perimeter around the home and called for a K9 officer and his dog.

Police report there was a single set of footprints in the snow leading from the back fence to the east side basement window of the home, which was broken.

The neighbor next door came over to the police and said that the homeowner had given him a key in case of emergencies, documents say.

Officers were able to go through the front door of the home. After a search, officers found a suspect, who was identified as Ford, in a baby’s room, crouched down and hiding behind a rocking chair.

Police arrested Ford and the situation ended peacefully.

Courtesy photo

“I found (an) odd looking tool in the right sock of Ford,” an officer writes in the report. “I asked Ford what it was. He replied it was used to cut glass. Ford admitted to breaking the window and entering the home for the purpose of stealing items from there.”

The felony charge carries up to 10 years in prison, a $50,000 fine, and restitution. The misdemeanor charge carries up to one year in prison and a $1,000 fine.

Ford faced a judge in court Friday and pleaded guilty to his misdemeanor charge. He was given a $35,000 bond.

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 17 at 1 p.m. at the Bonneville County Courthouse.