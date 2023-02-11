East Idaho Eats: Looking for a Valentine’s or Super Bowl treat? Business offers warm, made-to-order donuts and more

AMMON — Are you trying to find the right sweet treat for Valentine’s Day? Or trying to find snacks for the Super Bowl? Do-nut look any further! You can have a deliciously warm made-to-order donut with all your favorite toppings from a local donut shop.

Bonnie Wetsel, the owner of Duck Donuts in Ammon, says the business is different than others and is not your typical donut shop.

“Don’t expect to see rows of donuts that you don’t know how long they have been here. All of our donuts are custom-made-to-order and you can choose any kind of topping, coating, or drizzle to put on them,” she said.

Wetsel explained the donuts start as a vanilla cake donut, and then you can choose whatever you’d like. You can choose flavors too that Duck Donuts has created, like the cookies and cream, which has vanilla icing, Oreo crumbles and a hot fudge drizzle.

There’s also the French toast donut that has maple icing topped with powdered and cinnamon sugars. Click here to see more flavors.

“It’s a really fun family experience. The kids absolutely love it! You can watch the donuts being made and we will top them right in front of you,” Wetsel said.

Duck Donuts doesn’t just serve donuts but offers coffee, breakfast sandwiches, milkshakes, donut sundaes, frappes and more.

One of the breakfast sandwiches has egg and cheese in it but the “buns” are donuts. It’s then topped with maple icing and chopped bacon.

The breakfast sandwich. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

“We serve them all day. They are not just for breakfast,” Wetsel added.

Wetsel gave EastIdahoNews.com a cookies and cream milkshake topped with a cookies and cream donut. There are caramel macchiatos available, too which anyone can get hot or iced. The store’s freshly brewed espresso is poured into milk and flavored with vanilla and has a caramel drizzle.

A caramel macchiato. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

The milkshake is topped with a donut. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

A donut sundae. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

Right now, Duck Donuts is featuring a Valentine’s assortment. The tasty treats are decorated with pink and red. Some have strawberry icing, raspberry, and even a candied rose.

For Super Bowl fans, there is an assortment of donuts available for pre-order this weekend with different colors for Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs fans.

The donut shop is located at 2675 Sunnyside Road in Ammon. Click here to view the hours.

The Super Bowl donuts. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com