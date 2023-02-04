Enjoy a day on the slopes while contributing to a cause at ‘Ride On Dads’

POCATELLO – Zach and Tami Parris are returning to the slopes at Pebble Creek Ski area in Inkom next month for the third annual “Ride On Dads.”

The fundraiser, which provides funding for prostate cancer research at Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City, is happening Saturday, March 4. Participants can enjoy a day of skiing and complete a scavenger hunt to earn tokens and win prizes.

Tami tells EastIdahoNews.com the prizes are bigger and better this year. Among them is a pair of skis, a snowboard, a pebble creek season pass, a kid wheeler from Elevated Financial, a car from Auto Image Auto Sales in Pocatello and a scenic flight for three from the Av Center Flight School in Pocatello.

Food and drinks will also be available.

“It’s really cool to see local businesses come together for a good cause and get the awareness out there, get people to get tested,” Zach tells KPVI. “It meets our goal of what we’re trying to do.”

Zach Parris, left, and his wife, Tami, center, pose for a photo with some prize winners in 2021 for the “Ride On Dads” event in Pocatello. | Tami Parris

Zach, who retired as the Deputy Prosecuting Attorney in Bannock County two years ago, was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2012. He and his wife make a trip to Huntsman’s every six weeks for treatment. EastIdahoNews.com told you his story in 2021.

Prostate cancer affects one in nine men, according to Hunstman Cancer Institute oncologist Dr. Jonathan Tward, who specializes in prostate cancer. He says 5% of those who get prostate cancer get an aggressive form of it just like Parris did.

The treatment Zach has received at Huntsman’s over the years has increased his quality of life, and the creation of this fundraiser is his way of giving back.

The Salt Lake City clinic hosts a 140-mile bike ride every year called the Huntsman 140 that raises awareness of and funding for prostate cancer research. Prior to the pandemic, Zach had been a participant for seven years. The Parrises started a similar event in eastern Idaho, a 55-mile bike race that happens in June every year. Both events help raise funds for the cancer institute.

Last year’s events raised $20,000 and the Parris’s are hoping to raise even more money this year.

“Our goal every year is $30,000 and hopefully, we can get close to the mark this year,” says Tami.

The couple is grateful to all the businesses who have donated prizes and they’re encouraging men 50 and older to get tested for prostate cancer.

“Ride On Dads” is happening from noon to 4 p.m. It will kick off with the scavenger hunt and the raffle drawing will begin at 3 p.m. You have to be present to win. The scavenger hunt is $50 and includes a ‘Ride on Dads’ beanie for the first 125 people who sign up. To register or learn more, click here.