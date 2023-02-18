Family mourns the loss of mother and daughter killed in horrific crash

BURLEY — An Idaho family is mourning the loss of two of its members after a devastating crash in eastern Idaho Friday.

The crash happened on Interstate 86 in rural Cassia County at around 1:40 p.m. Four members of a family from the Payette area were traveling eastbound together in a 2014 Chevrolet Tahoe. Idaho State Police say at about milepost 10, the vehicle suddenly swerved off the road and rolled.

Family members say the driver of the vehicle, Jessica Birch Ross, 47, of Payette, was killed alongside her daughter, Janice Reay, 26, of Payette.

The two others in the vehicle were Jessica’s mother, Ginger Birch, 71, of Fruitland and Jessica’s other daughter Gracie Ross, 22, of Payette. Ginger Birch was airlifted to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, before being transported to the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City. She is in serious, but stable condition. Gracie Ross was treated at a local hospital and released with minor injuries.

Family members tell EastIdahoNews.com they are heartbroken at the loss.

“Jessica and Janice brought joy and light to our lives and the lives of countless others,” said Adam Birch, Jessica’s brother. “Words can’t express how we will miss these two wives, mothers, daughters, and sisters, but we are grateful to have had them for the time we did. This world is better for them having been here.”

Friends of the family have organized a GoFundMe page to help defray the funeral costs for the family. You can donate here.