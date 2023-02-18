Two women die in crash on Interstate 86

BURLEY — Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed two women, and hospitalized two others.

The crash occurred at 1:40 p.m. Friday on a remote stretch of Interstate 86, according to ISP dispatchers.

Police reports show a 47-year-old female from Payette was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Tahoe eastbound on I-86.

The Tahoe went off the right shoulder, swerved, came back on to the roadway before over correcting and driving off the right shoulder again. The Tahoe rolled after hitting a culvert.

The driver and a 26-year-old female from Payette succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

There were two other passengers in the Tahoe, a 71-year-old female from Fruitland who was transported by ground ambulance and a 26-year-old female from Payette who was transported via air ambulance to a local hospital.

All occupants were wearing seatbelts. No names have been released.