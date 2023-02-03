Family pet dies in house fire

VICTOR — A family pet died after a fire broke out inside a Teton County home.

It happened Thursday just after 2 p.m. on Thistle Creek Drive, north of Victor. According to Teton County Fire & Rescue, crews found heavy smoke coming from the home when they arrived.

Firefighters searched for victims and extinguished the fire within 20 to 30 minutes. Nobody was home at the time of the fire but officials told EastIdahoNews.com a cat died in the fire. There were no injuries to people or firefighters.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. There’s no word if the home was a loss or not; however, firefighters posted a general reminder to the community on social media.

“Always have working smoke detectors and know and practice two ways out of every room in your home,” the post said. “Our thoughts are with the family this evening.”