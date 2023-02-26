Fort Hall Fire conducts house fire training drill

The following is a news release from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribe.

FORT HALL — Smoke filled the air just north of Fort Hall Saturday as Fort Hall Fire and Bannock County Fire conducted a house fire training drill on Mailbox Road just off Broncho Road in the Gibson District of the Fort Hall Reservation.

With an increase in house fires in the area over these past few months Fort Hall Fire Chief Eric King wanted to take the opportunity to increase training efforts.

“There are several new members on both the Fort Hall and Bannock County crews. We want to ensure they have the hands-on experience to be prepared for house fires,” King said.

Jon Bingham and his family donated the house.

“We are profoundly grateful to the family for their generosity in supporting our efforts to better protect and serve our community,” King said. “We accomplished what we set out to do today and appreciate the collaboration with Bannock County Fire.”