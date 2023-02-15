Hazardous driving conditions, low visibility close roads in eastern Idaho
Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com
ASHTON — Some highways in east Idaho closed Tuesday due to dangerous driving conditions and low visibility.
According to 511, there is a closure on U.S. Highway 20 in both directions from mile marker 361 to mile marker 406. All lanes are closed. The area is from Ashton to the Montana state line. The closure began after 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday.
There is additionally a closure on Idaho Highway 87 in both directions from the junction of US-20 to the Montana state line. All lanes are closed.
Currently, there is no estimated time of when the roads might reopen.
