Here’s who will be filling the vacant seat on the Idaho Falls Board of Trustees

The following is a news release from Idaho Falls School District 91.

Jeremy Westwood has been appointed to the vacant Zone 3 seat on the Idaho Falls Board of Trustees. He replaces Lara Hill who resigned in January.

Jeremy has a passion for education, and says his focus on the school board will be to further improve educational experiences and expand opportunities for every student who attends school in Idaho Falls School District 91.

Jeremy has a background in development and construction. He has two children who graduated from Idaho Falls High School, and a daughter who currently attends IFHS. He has been very involved in the community for more than 25 years.

“We were lucky to have so many great candidates apply for the vacant seat,” said Board Chair Hillary Radcliffe. “It was an extremely difficult decision, and either of the finalists would have been an asset to the district. After much deliberation, we determined Jeremy would be best able to help us achieve our goals, specifically addressing D91’s overcrowding and facilities issues.”

“I am excited to join D91’s Board of Trustees,” Westwood said. “I was disappointed we did not pass the school bond in November, and I am committed to working with the other board members to come up with new, creative solutions to address our facilities needs and to provide the very best learning environments for our students and staff.”

The Board of Trustees voted unanimously to appoint Jeremy to the vacant seat during a special noon meeting today. Eleven candidates submitted applications and letters of interest, but only nine lived in Zone 3 and were eligible to apply for the seat.

During a meeting on Feb. 16, the board narrowed that field to five candidates. They interviewed those candidates at a special meeting on Feb. 21 and identified two finalists. They met again today to make a final selection.

Westwood will be sworn in at the Board of Trustees’ next regular business meeting on Thursday, March 16. The Zone 3 seat is up for election in November, and Westwood will have to run for election if he wants to continue serving on the board.