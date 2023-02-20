High winds and low visibility possible as more snow is expected in parts of eastern Idaho

POCATELLO — High winds, low visibility and whiteout conditions are expected Monday evening into Wednesday morning.

A winter storm warning issued from the National Weather Service in Pocatello remains in effect until 5 a.m. Wednesday. The warning says light snow is expected Monday and will become heavy in the evening and into Tuesday. Total accumulations of five to 12 inches below 6,500 feet and 12 to 24 inches above 6,500 feet are expected.

Winds gusting as high as 55 mph could happen.

The places affected include Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Fish Creek Summit, Emigration Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, and Swan Valley.

“Travel could be very difficult to impossible especially tonight and Tuesday. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute,” the warning said.

Other places affected include Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Raynolds Pass, Targhee Pass, and Island Park. Total accumulations of six to 16 inches below 6,500 feet, and 10 to 20 inches above 6,500 feet are possible.

Malad Summit, Malad, Preston, Thatcher, St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown Summit, and Georgetown could see total snow accumulations of four to 10 inches. There could be winds gusting 40 to 50 mph at times, including localized whiteout conditions.

