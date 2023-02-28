How bad does the weather have to be for school to be canceled?

IDAHO FALLS — Blowing snow, ice, and cold weather — what makes a school district cancel school for the day due to weather-related conditions?

EastIdahoNews.com contacted multiple school districts Monday to find the answer, and we learned that most school districts do not consider closing schools unless the temperature drops below -20 degrees.

Typically, the superintendent of a school district will weigh several factors when considering school closures. Those factors include current temperatures, the day’s forecasted temperatures, current weather conditions, forecasted weather conditions, weather advisories and road conditions.

In Idaho Falls School District 91, the superintendent typically makes the decisions early in the morning. D91 spokeswoman Margaret Wimborne says the superintendent is often up at 4 a.m. or 5 a.m. checking weather reports, driving roads and making decisions about whether to cancel school no later than 6 a.m.

As for Bonneville Joint School District 93, there are typically two weather conditions that create the need to close the school. According to Phil Campbell, a spokesman for D93, the first condition is a blizzard with drifting snow that makes roads impassable for vehicles. The second is dangerously low temperatures.

Administrators typically make the decision to cancel school either the day before or early the next day.

In Fremont County Joint School District 215, there is a huge difference in the weather between St. Anthony, Parker and Island Park.

“When it comes to snow and winds, we really are at the mercy of road closures and snow plows and the ability to keep things open,” Interim co-superintendent David Marotz says. “When State Highway 32 was closed last week and Highway 47 and Highway 20 in the Ashton area, more than half of our students and a large number of our staff (couldn’t) get out. But there are often times where the south end of the district is able to still go because the conditions aren’t as bad.”

This year, Fremont County has had the most amount of school cancelations. Nine days have been canceled on the north end and five days have been canceled on the south end. As of Monday, no make up days are planned.

Blackfoot School District 55 has canceled five days of school this year. One day at Blackfoot High School was made up last Friday.

Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 and Madison School District 321 have canceled four days and three days, respectively. Two days have been canceled in Idaho Falls School District 91 and Bonneville School District 93.

In District 91, there are a few grades that might have to make up some time if there are any additional closures in the coming weeks or months.