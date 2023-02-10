Idaho Falls man arrested after crashing into two vehicles then hiding in a dumpster

POCATELLO — A man police say hit two vehicles in two separate hit-and-run crashes before hiding in a dumpster has been charged with multiple crimes.

KC Joe Coffey, 30, faces two felony charges for leaving the scene of an injury crash and misdemeanor charges for possessing an open container, driving under the influence and driving without privileges, court records show.

Pocatello police responded to a call around 2:30 p.m. Sunday reporting a hit-and-run crash near the intersection of East Alameda Road and Warren Avenue, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The driver of the vehicle that caused the crash, later identified as Coffey, attempted to flee the scene through a grocery store parking lot. While fleeing, police say he struck a second vehicle and continued on his way.

There were injuries to people in both crashes.

Coffey left the grocery store parking lot and parked his vehicle at a fast-food restaurant. He abandoned the vehicle and fled the area on foot.

A witness told officers they saw him climb into a dumpster behind a car dealership on the 500 block of Yellowstone Avenue.

Officers found Coffey inside the dumpster and he was placed under arrest.

Coffey was taken to Portneuf Medical Center to be checked for any injuries sustained in the crashes. While at PMC, the affidavit says, Coffey refused treatment. He was taken to the Pocatello Police Station.

Officers suspected that Coffey had been driving while intoxicated and so they obtained a search warrant and conducted a blood draw. The blood sample was taken to the Idaho State Police Forensics Lab for analysis.

Coffey was booked into Bannock County Jail, where he is currently being held on a $50,000 bond.

Though Coffey has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty in a court of law.

If he is found guilty, Coffey could face up to 13 years in prison.

He is scheduled to appear in court before Magistrate Judge Todd Garbett for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 16.