Lizzy is fully-sponsored and need a fur-ever home

Our Pet of the Week is Lizzy!

She is a loving, affectionate dog who knows his commands, is house-trained, loves toys and is good with other dogs.

Lizzy is one of the few dogs at the Snake River Animal Shelter who is fully sponsored.

Don’t forget the Fur Ball Fundraiser on March 3 at the Mountain America Center. There will be an open cocktail, dinner and activities. You can find more information here.

Slate is available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page, Instagram or website.