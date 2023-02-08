Looking back: Man ‘wanted for desertion,’ and motorcyclist’s quick-thinking saves his life

IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Feb. 6 to Feb. 12 in east Idaho history.

1900-1925

BLACKFOOT — A man was “wanted for desertion,” according to The Teton Peak’s Feb. 12, 1903, newspaper.

Deputy Sheriff Ricks received a telegram from Blackfoot to “hold Edward Stevens, who for several weeks past has been running a lunch counter in St. Anthony.”

“It is stated that about a year ago he married a young lady in Blackfoot and shortly afterwards deserted her,” the article reads. “About two weeks ago the deserted wife gave birth to a baby and naturally asked for assistance from Stevens for herself and the child.”

Stevens refused to help so “the sheriff will take care of him until the district court convenes.”

The paper said Stevenson had been living in St. Anthony “in adultery with his aunt.”

1926-1950

IDAHO FALLS — A book was returned to a local library after being missing for 23 years, The Idaho Falls Post Register said on Feb. 8, 1939.

The book, which was on art and painting, was presented as a “gift” to a library in Nampa.

“Noticing the stamp of the local library on the pages, library officials there mailed the book to the Idaho Falls Library,” the Post Register explained.

Marion Orr, the Idaho Falls librarian at the time, said, “The book is almost as good condition as when it vanished in 1916 and will still be good for reference.”

1951-1975

INKOM — Four people “narrowly escaped death from monoxide poisoning” in Inkom.

The Idaho State Journal said on Feb. 6, 1956, that Officer H.E. Parker found Mrs. Ida Severe, 78, Gary Clapp, 21, and his wife, Vera Lee Clapp, 17, and their 21-month-old daughter in a “dazed condition.”

Gary told the officer he had been doing seasonal work in Washington and was en route with his family and mother-in-law to their home in Oklahoma. They skidded off the highway in their car about two miles north of Inkom.

“His convertible was pulling a two-wheel trailer, which was wrecked, scattering furniture and other belongings along the highway,” the article mentioned. “Clapp said he drove his car into Inkom and they all went to sleep in the machine with the motor running.”

Clapp said he woke up later and “managed to fall out of the car but then passed out.” He didn’t know how long he was out before he regained consciousness and rescued his family members from the car.

1976-2000

POCATELLO — A motorcyclist who knew he couldn’t avoid a collision with a car laid his bike on its side and slid from it prior to the crash.

On Feb. 9, 1977, The Journal said Oliver Austin, 37, received finger lacerations and leg bruises from the crash. The driver of the car, Scott Bowlden, 25, was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.

Estimated damages were $100 to the bicycle and $20 to the car, according to police.