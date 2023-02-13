Man accused in kidnapping reportedly dragged the victim by her hair

IDAHO FALLS – A 34-year-old Ammon man has been accused of kidnapping after a woman was reportedly shoved in his truck by her hair and taken to an apartment.

Ken Curtis Kluksdal was charged with felony second-degree kidnapping and misdemeanor battery relating to an incident on Feb. 6. The events that led to the charges occurred during multiple disturbances between Feb. 6-8.

On Feb. 6, Idaho Falls Police officers responded to a home near Dora Erickson Elementary school after hearing that two men were fighting outside.

The reporting party stated that one man left on foot, and another man, identified as Kluksdal, “shoved a female wearing a pink hoodie into his blue truck and took off,” according to court documents.

Dispatch then received another call from a man who said that Kluksdal had just come to his apartment with a woman in a pink hoodie. Kluksdal was reportedly “trying to break the door down” to the reporting party’s apartment.

When officers arrived, they saw a blue Chevy truck parked outside and a man believed to be Kluksdal walking toward the truck. When he saw officers, he turned around and ran back behind the building.

Officers inspected the blue Chevy and found the driver and passenger side windows shattered, along with a broken beer bottle.

When they attempted to track down Kluksdal, they could not find him. They then went to the apartment where they contacted the reporting party and the victim.

According to court documents, the man told officers that the victim had been “dragged by her hair” and brought to his apartment.

The man said he was eventually able to lock Klusdal outside to keep him away from the victim. Kluksdal allegedly tried to break down the door “to get (the victim)” but left when police were called.

Officers say the victim was disoriented, and EMS was called to check on her. She told them she had been “hit hard several times, to the point where she just saw white.”

Police records say the victim continuously rubbed and held her abdomen as if she was in extreme pain.

The victim refused treatment and did not want to go to the hospital, saying she would take herself for treatment. She refused to let officers photograph her and her injuries and would not go to another room to check her torso for bruises.

She told police she did not want Kluksdal to get in more trouble because he was “in a bad place already,” according to court documents.

She then gave her version to the police, saying Kluksdal saw her in a car with another man. Kluksdal reportedly rammed his truck into the back of theirs, got out, and began hitting the car with a crowbar.

The two men got into a fight, and Kluksdal shoved the victim into his truck and sped away. The victim told police she was being assaulted the entire ride.

From then on, it is unclear what measures officers took to protect the victim and prevent further alleged abuse.

Two days later, officers responded to a home near Compass Academy due to a domestic dispute. When they arrived, a witness said that Kluksdal had allegedly maced the victim who had been reportedly kidnapped two days earlier.

The victim was reportedly “covered in mace, and her face was red and swollen,” according to the police report.

Officers were able to interview Kluksdal about the disturbance from Feb. 6. He told them he got into an argument with another man, and the victim had “got in the way.”

When asked how the windows in the truck broke and how he got to the apartment that night, he responded that he didn’t remember and had been drinking.

Kluksdal was arrested and booked into the Bonneville County Jail. His bond was set to $25,000, and a no-contact order was issued for the victim.

He was also charged with an additional misdemeanor for domestic battery due to the incident on Feb. 8.

If convicted, Kluksdal could face up to 26 years in prison. He is expected to appear for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 22.