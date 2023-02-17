Man arrested after allegedly pistol-whipping woman who crashed into his vehicle

IDAHO FALLS – A 24-year-old man was charged with multiple felonies after allegedly assaulting two people with a gun barrel and threatening to shoot them.

Jason Parsons was charged with felony aggravated assault and felony aggravated battery on Monday.

The incident happened on Sunday morning around 2 a.m. when Idaho Falls Police were called to a home for a traffic collision.

A woman was driving northbound on Valley Drive and tried to make a westbound turn onto Cascade Drive when she lost control of her vehicle due to icy road conditions and slid into the back of a Ford F150 parked on the street.

She contacted the truck owners at a nearby home, identified as Parsons and his wife, to let them know what happened. According to court records, an argument over the police being called began in the home’s driveway after the woman’s friends arrived to pick her up.

Police reports say Parsons was intoxicated and used his “Springfield XD 9mm handgun to punch (the woman) in the face with the barrel of the gun.”

Officers also say that Parsons told her, “If you don’t get the hell out of my house, I will shoot you,” even though the argument was in the roadway and not in the house.

The woman told officers she was scared for her life and believed she would be shot. She reportedly had an injury from being struck in the face with the gun.

One of the woman’s male friends intervened and split up the argument, first putting the woman in the car to calm her down, then going to Parsons to apologize for “all the ruckus.”

Parsons responded to the apology by hitting the man on the side of his head with the pistol, according to court documents. Parsons reportedly then put the male friend in a chokehold and repeatedly hit him with the weapon and told him he was going to “f****** kill him.”

The man was able to slip out of Parsons’ grip and get away.

The man also told officers he was scared for his life and “really believed (Parsons) was going to kill him.”

When interviewed by police, Parsons allegedly denied the incident ever happened.

Officers obtained Ring doorbell footage, which did not show the alleged fight as it was covered by a truck but did show Parsons with the “imprint of a gun in his hoodie pocket,” according to court documents. It also recorded audio of the incident.

Around 10 p.m. that same day, officers returned to Parsons’ home and told him about the Ring doorbell footage they had. Parsons then admitted to striking the woman in the face with the gun.

Parsons appeared in court on Monday and was booked into the Bonneville County Jail, where his bond was set to $50,000. A no-contact order was also issued for the victim.

He is scheduled to attend a preliminary hearing on Feb 22. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison.