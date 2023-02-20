Man charged after high-speed chase followed by foot pursuit

POCATELLO — A man police say reached speeds in the triple digits while attempting to elude officers has been charged with a felony.

Justin Eugene Day, 25, faces a felony charge for eluding an officer and a misdemeanor for obstructing police, court records show.

While driving eastbound on Highway 30 near Benson Road just after midnight on Feb. 10, a Bannock County Sheriff’s deputy registered a westbound car at 99 mph in a 65-mph zone, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The deputy activated their lights and attempted to stop the 2016 Ford Fiesta, the affidavit says, but the vehicle only increased its speed.

After informing Bannock County dispatch and other deputies of the pursuit, the deputy turned around and attempted to catch the speeding Fiesta. The affidavit says the vehicle continued at speeds in excess of 100 mph into Lava Hot Springs city limits, in posted 55-mph and 45-mph zones.

Another deputy, set up on Highway 30 near East Main Street, successfully deployed spike strips. The vehicle turned north onto Blazer Highway after hitting the spike strip and continued as pieces of the tires fell from the rims, the affidavit says.

The vehicle, despite riding one rim, fluctuated between speeds of 50 and 60 mph until it stopped near Kelly Toponce Road.

When the vehicle finally did stop, the driver, later identified as Day, exited and ran northbound. Three deputies chased Day on foot until one of the deputies caught up and tackled him.

As he was being handcuffed, the affidavit says Day made comments about wanting to die.

Day was cleared medically by EMS and taken to Bannock County Jail, where he was booked and is being held on a $25,000 bond.

Though Day has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty, Day could spend up to six years in prison.

He is scheduled to appear in court before magistrate judge Paul Laggis for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 23.