Man charged with cocaine trafficking after ISP traffic stop

IDAHO FALLS — A Montana man was charged with drug trafficking after a traffic stop in Bonneville County.

Anthony Schelling, 27, was charged with felony drug trafficking of cocaine, felony possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Schelling pleaded not guilty to all charges during an arraignment on Feb. 7.

The incident occurred on Jan. 2, when Idaho State Police pulled over a 2016 GMC Acadia with Texas plates for speeding. According to court documents, the car was going 70 mph in a 65 mph zone.

Inside the car, were an unidentified driver and a passenger, who was identified as Schelling.

While Schelling was looking for the vehicle registration, an officer noticed a plastic tube in the glove box. The officer asked if it was a dispensary tube, according to court records.

Schelling then gave the officer the tube, and police reports say he “observed the marijuana warnings and smelled the odor of fresh marijuana coming from the tube.”

The officer asked Schelling if he had any other marijuana or paraphernalia in the vehicle, and both Schelling and the driver reportedly said no.

During a search of Schelling’s backpack, officers found prescription bottles, multiple baggies of cocaine, a bag of methamphetamine, and two bags of marijuana.

Schelling was then arrested and booked into the Bonneville County Jail. His bond was set to $70,000, and a jury trial was scheduled for April 3.

If convicted, he could face up to life in prison.