Man dead after three-vehicle crash, juvenile driver airlifted to local hospital

BURLEY — Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle crash that occurred on U.S. Highway 30 on Friday.

The crash happened at 7 p.m. at milepost 255 in Cassia County.

Police reports show a juvenile driving a Pontiac G6 was traveling eastbound on US-30. A 46-year-old male from Burley was driving a Chrysler 200 westbound on US-30. A 46-year-old woman from Heyburn was driving a Subaru Impreza eastbound on US-30.

The Pontiac, with no headlights on, crossed over into the westbound lanes, colliding head-on with the Chrysler. The Pontiac then struck the Subaru Impreza. The driver of the Chrysler succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The juvenile was transported to a local hospital via air ambulance. The woman’s injuries are unknown.

The driver of the Pontiac and Chrysler were not wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the Subaru was wearing a seatbelt.

The lanes of US-30 were blocked for approximately two and a half hours while crews worked to clear the scene.