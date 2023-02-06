Man dies in Sunday afternoon crash near Hagerman

HAGERMAN – A Jerome man is dead after driving his vehicle off the road south of Hagerman Sunday afternoon.

It happened on Thousand Springs Grade Road at 1:21 p.m., according to a news release from the Idaho State Police.

The 73-year-old, whose name was not released, was headed south in a 1996 Ford Econoline Van. ISP reports he lost control of the vehicle and drove over an embankment on the south side of the road.

Though he was wearing a seatbelt, he was killed at the scene of the crash.

The road was blocked for about three hours as emergency responders worked to clean up the wreckage. ISP is still investigating.

Other agencies involved in the response include the Gooding County Sheriff’s Office, Gooding Fire Department, Gooding EMS, Gooding County Coroner’s Office and Wendell Fire Department.