More than 2,000 customers are reported without power in Ammon

AMMON — There are currently over 2,000 Rocky Mountain Power customers without power in Ammon and crews are working to restore electricity to the area.

According to Rocky Mountain Power’s website, 2,124 customers were affected on Monday in the Ammon area. Crews were notified of the outage just before 2 p.m.

According to Jona Whitesides, a spokesman with Rocky Mountain Power, the cause of the outage is due to a vehicle accident. He said a vehicle hit a pole near the block of 4900 South 45th East in Ammon.

Power is expected to return before 5 p.m.